Troy, Missouri hospital requests field hospital from Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A hospital in Troy, Missouri has requested a field hospital from the Lincoln County Health Department.

This comes as health experts have predicted a surge among COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving weekend as some people may have participated in gatherings.

According to the Lincoln County Health Department, Mercy Hospital Lincoln requested the field hospital on Wednesday.

The field hospital is essentially a large tent that can hold patients.

"The strain on the healthcare system has reached Troy. We are urging residents to be smart and take steps to protect each other. PLEASE social distance, wear a mask, and wash your hands. We need your help," Lincoln County Health Department said on Facebook.