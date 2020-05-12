Mask mandate possible in Lincoln County if COVID-19 cases continue to rise

If COVID-19 metrics don't significantly improve over the next week, the health department said it will take steps to implement additional mitigation measures

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Additional mitigation measures are being considered in Lincoln County as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

The Lincoln County Health Department said the county is under an extreme risk advisory for COVID-19 - according to Missouri's newest guidance - as the 7-day positivity rate is 28.2% and the 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 351.

If COVID-19 metrics don't significantly improve over the next week, the department said it will take steps to implement additional mitigation measures, which include a mask mandate.

"If we do not slow the spread of the virus immediately, our health care systems will be overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. Some regional hospitals are already stretched to the limit," a release from Lincoln County Health Department said.

"When hospitals are overwhelmed it makes access to care difficult for everyone, not just COVID-19 patients," the department added.

According to the Lincoln County Health Department, Mercy Hospital Lincoln requested the field hospital on Wednesday.

The field hospital is essentially a large tent that can hold patients.

"The strain on the healthcare system has reached Troy. We are urging residents to be smart and take steps to protect each other. PLEASE social distance, wear a mask, and wash your hands. We need your help," Lincoln County Health Department said on Facebook.

On Nov. 13, Dr. Alex Garza, the head of the task force, called for statewide measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including a face mask mandate; a statewide "safer at home" policy and a plan to help health care workers. Missouri Governor Mike Parson has reiterated that he would not put a statewide mask order in place.