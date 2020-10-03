LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — The Lincoln County Emergency Operations Center was activated Tuesday morning.

Officials said the Lincoln County Health Department requested the center to be activated due to the COVID-19 outbreak in parts of the country.

There are no current coronavirus cases in Lincoln County.

The activation of the center is a precautionary measure intended to “formalize certain elements including the planning process, any necessary resource requests, public information, etc.”

The first Missouri case of COVID-19 was discovered on March 7 in St. Louis County. Four St. Charles County residents have been quarantined due to possible coronavirus exposure.

