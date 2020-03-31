LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — There is evidence of community spread of coronavirus in Lincoln County, according to a press release from the health department.

It's not clear how many people have been infected and how and when they were infected. Health officials are in the process of making "contact notifications," and said any close contacts of positive cases will be contacted individually.

"Community spread means people have been infected in an area (such as a county), including some who are not sure how or where they became infected," the release said.

On Sunday, the health department enacted a stay-at-home order in Lincoln County, which prohibits social gatherings of more than 10 people.

