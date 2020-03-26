LINCOLN COUNTY, Missouri — Lincoln County has reported its first positive case of COVID-19, a person in their 40s.

Health officials are working to monitor the patient, according to a press release. They are also working to identify the person's close contacts and will make notifications individually.

A spokesperson for the health department would not release the gender of the person or whether the person traveled domestically or internationally. The spokesperson also declined to say where the patient has been within the county.

"We understand that this is a worrying time for members of our community," the release said. "As there are more positive cases found in Missouri and the United States, the best thing that ALL residents can do is to practice social distancing, proper handwashing, and staying home when you are sick."

Lincoln County has set up a website dedicated to COVID-19.

