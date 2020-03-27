LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Just hours after confirming its first case of COVID-19, Lincoln County said a second resident has tested positive.

The patient is in their 70s. Lincoln County health officials are still working to determine how the resident contracted the virus.

No other information about the patient was released.

“We understand the sense of concern coming from residents. In order to protect patient privacy, we do not release identifying information on individual cases,” the Lincoln County Health Department said in a news release.

The health department said it’s working with healthcare partners to monitor the patient and identify anyone who came into close contact with them. Health officials will contact those people individually.

Earlier Thursday, Lincoln County confirmed its first coronavirus case is a person in their 40s.

Lincoln County assured residents they should not be panicked but said the two cases should serve as a reminder to practice social distancing and frequent hand washing.

