ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Lindenwood University is doing its part to help health care workers in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The college in St. Charles donated boxes full of masks, gloves and scrubs to SSM Health.

"Seeing that our community was in need of essential personal protective equipment, we were happy to lend a hand where we could,” said Darrell DeMartino, Lindenwood’s co-director of paramedicine and program director for nursing. “Helping each other, our clinical partners, and the healthcare community is what our university stands for, particularly in this time of need.”

In all, the university gave the hospital system 6,500 pairs of gloves, 130 pairs of scrubs and 600 face masks.

“This very generous donation will allow our caregivers to continue providing exceptional care while protecting their own safety as well,” said SSM Health Regional Vice President Candace Jennings.

