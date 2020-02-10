Live blog: What we know after President Trump, First Lady test positive for COVID-19

Follow real-time updates as the story evolves.

The announcement by President Donald Trump that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 has stunned the country. While the president and his wife are experiencing mild symptoms, there are no shortage of questions to be asked and key points to consider.

For instance, the diagnosis comes just a few days after President Trump and several of his family members -- including the First Lady -- were in Cleveland to attend Tuesday's debate against Joe Biden, many seen seated in the audience without wearing a mask. While images show the family wearing masks when they entered the venue, other photos, however, show their facial coverings were removed while in physically distanced seats to watch the debate.

As updates come fast and furious, we have put together a real-time blog with everything you need to know about the president's condition, reactions, and much more.

1:55 p.m. Rep. Marcia Fudge, who was present at Tuesday's presidential debate, issued the following statement.

“I attended the debate held at Case Western Reserve University located in the 11th Congressional District. While there, I took the necessary precautions, wore a mask and social distanced as recommended by the Cleveland Clinic. I was not seated near the President nor any members of his team. I am not experiencing any coronavirus symptoms but will take a test if that changes. In the meantime, I am following health safety guidelines.

“This goes to show that this virus does not discriminate and anyone is susceptible. Everyone please stay safe and follow the CDC guidelines.”

1:50 p.m. The Trump campaign announces events involving president are being postponed or will be held virtually. Vice President Pence does plan to resume his scheduled campaign events.

1:46 p.m. Cleveland Clinic issues an updated statement.

“Our thoughts are with the President, First Lady and all of our guests. As health advisor to the Commission on Presidential Debates and the host site, we had requirements to maintain a safe environment that align with CDC guidelines- including social distancing, hand sanitizing, temperature checks and masking. Most importantly, everyone permitted inside the debate hall tested negative for COVID-19 prior to entry. Individuals traveling with both candidates, including the candidates themselves, had been tested and tested negative by their respective campaigns.

Based on what we know about the virus and the safety measures we had in place, we believe there is low risk of exposure to our guests. Out of an abundance of caution we are reaching out to our guests to address any questions and concerns. We will continue to monitor the information being released by the White House.”

While the Clinic is following up with the guests to address their questions and concerns, they do not think it is necessary to test everyone again given the safety measures in place. If a guest brings this up as a concern, however, the Clinic says it can offer retesting.

12:22 p.m. Joe Biden confirms he's tested negative.

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

12:13 p.m. Reports surface from NBC News that Joe Biden has tested negative.

.@mikememoli breaking news: @JoeBiden has tested NEGATIVE for the coronavirus after taking a test this morning. — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) October 2, 2020

11:54 a.m. The Cleveland Clinic offers the following statement about safety precautions that were implemented during the debate at Case Western Reserve University:

As health advisor to the Commission on Presidential Debates and the host site, we had several requirements to maintain a safe environment that align with CDC guidelines -- including temperature checks, hand sanitizing, social distancing and masking. Most importantly, everyone permitted inside the debate hall tested negative for COVID-19 prior to entry. Individuals traveling with both candidates, including the candidates themselves, had been tested and tested negative by their respective campaigns.

Based on what we know about the virus and the safety measures we had in place, we believe there is low risk of exposure to our guests. Out of an abundance of caution we are reaching out to our guests to address any questions and concerns, as well as offering testing. We will continue to monitor the information being released by the White House.

11:17 a.m. Senator Sherrod Brown issues a statement.

I wish the President, First Lady, and White House staffers a speedy recovery.



The President has the best health care in the world, paid for by taxpayers. I hope this might cause him to rethink his lawsuit to repeal the ACA in the middle of a pandemic. pic.twitter.com/iTqVubr3B8 — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) October 2, 2020

11:07 a.m. First Lady Melania Trump expresses gratitude for the support.

Thank you for the love you are sending our way. I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

8:45 a.m. Joe Biden and Senator Rob Portman offer their reactions.

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Jane & I send our best wishes to President and Melania Trump for a speedy recovery. I’m glad they immediately began to quarantine and I hope everyone will support their recovery by continuing to do their part to slow the spread by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) October 2, 2020

6:41 a.m. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine offers his reaction: "Fran and I join our fellow Ohioans in praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they announced early today that they have both tested positive for COVID-19. Along with millions of others, we extend our prayers and best wishes to the President and First Lady during this time for a speedy recovery and for their good health."

1:27 a.m. First Lady Melania Trump tweets about the news.

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

12:54 a.m. President Trump confirms the diagnosis on Twitter.