The show must go on — just not quite yet

Even with venues reopening, it will be some time before bands will be able to take the stage again and perform live

ST. LOUIS — “Just because the business and economy opened back up, it doesn't mean that musicians are going to get to go back to work in full force,” said Kelly Wild, lead singer of rock cover band Trixie Delight. “We were some of the first to be cut. And we'll be some of the last to go back and see our industry return the way it was.”

The musician also works as an agent booking top area bands for events, bars and other music venues. She said even as some of those places begin opening their doors once again, turning the music back up isn’t simple.

“I've been thinking that to myself, like what does the dance floor look like now? Are people going to be dancing 6 feet apart? Is the dance floor going to be blocked off? Are we going to be less likely to pull bachelorettes and brides up on stage and let them play the tambourine and sing a song? It's going to be very different,” Wild said.

The acts themselves might look different as they adjust to local — and social — guidelines.

"Some places aren't going to have full bands for quite a while," Wild explained. "They're looking for bands to downscale and become duos and things like that. So that's how do you tell the rest of your band, 'Sorry, but just the guitar player and I are going to go do a gig, they can only afford two of us.' So yeah, it is it is going to be difficult."

Guitarist Jimmy Griffin, who performs with Pink Floyd tribute band El Monstero and Led Zepplin tribute band Celebration Day, is confident people will be ready to rock soon.

“I think one of the main things that's missing right now is nothing is loud. And so I think people are gonna want to get back to loud and like getting their head kicked in at a rock show,” he said.

But he agrees that shows will need to change — to keep everyone safe.

“I've talked to some people in the venues here in the area, and you take a place that has 2,000 seats and fill 500 seats, and maybe you do two shows a night instead of one and the shows are shorter, but still good,” he said.

Wild looks forward to performing again but is concerned about crowds even in small venues.

“So the open air concerts will be fine. I think. It's just getting people in enclosed venues, bars, nightclubs. Even if they have the tables, practicing social distancing, you're relying on people that are drinking alcohol to have the best judgment. And that's not always, that doesn't always work,” she said. “Getting back to the normal financial situation that we were used to earning a living making music. Um, we're all eager to do that, but at the same time, we have to feel safe”

Some musicians — and those who help make shows happen — are newly eligible for unemployment benefits based on CARES Act provisions. Bands and artists have also started streaming concerts online and passing a “virtual tip jar,” helping make up for some of the cash from canceled in-person gigs.

If they can't help the band financially right now, Wild encouraged fans to show them some love on social media. She said support and showing up will look different for everyone right now, and that's okay.