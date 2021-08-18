Local doctors weigh in on need for Pfizer, Moderna booster shots

"The goal is that someday we will not need to take vaccine against coronavirus,” said Dr. Jamkhana.

ST. LOUIS — President Biden and the CDC announced Wednesday everyone will soon be able to get COVID-19 booster shots. Those shots will be available starting eight months after your second dose of Moderna or Pfizer.

“This will boost your immune response and will increase your protection from COVID-19, and it's the best way to protect ourselves from new variants that could arise,” said President Joe Biden.

Any booster will still need emergency use authorization, but as we look at the need for a third dose, St. Louis area doctors say they still need people to roll up their sleeves and get the first shot.

"The goal line is to get 70% of the population to primary vaccination,” said Dr. Zafar Jamkhana.

More than 198 million people nationwide got the shot, but new evidence suggests that may not be enough.

"The concern is for certain groups of population that level of immunity may veer down causing them to get hospitalized or have other serious conditions,” said Dr. Jamkhana.

That’s why if you got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines you’re going to need a booster shot 8 months after your second dose.

"Even if you've had the vaccine before we're going to be protected better by having a booster shot,” said Dr. Farrin Manian.

"There will be acceptance of the booster among people who have vaccinated themselves,” said Dr. Jamkhana. Booster shots could be available as soon as September 20, but the local distribution plan is still being developed.

"The first round of vaccinations were for health care workers and nursing home residents, so I think they will be the first eligible for the vaccine,” said Dr. Jamkhana.

"The big difference now is that we have a lot more vaccine doses available,” said Dr. Manian.

While some vaccine skeptics continue to avoid the shot, local doctors believe herd immunity is still within reach.

"We still need to really make sure that people that don't have any immunity and have never been vaccinated get those vaccines,” said Dr. Manian. "My advice has always been to get as many people vaccinated as possible."

Researchers are still gathering data on whether a booster will be needed for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.