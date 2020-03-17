ST. LOUIS — SSM Health, BJC and Mercy hospital systems are all making major changes to their visitor policies in response to rising coronavirus concerns.

Effective immediately, SSM and Mercy will only allow two visitors at a time for each patient. BJC is only allowing one visitor per patient. Two visitors are allowed at BJC's obstetrics and pediatrics departments.

SSM and BJC also are putting age restrictions on their facilities. SSM said no child under the age of 12 will be allowed to visit any patient at any of the system's facilities. BJC is not allowing any visitor under the age of 16. No age restrictions have been posted on Mercy's website.

SSM's release said it is considering limiting visitors to just one per patient in their semi-private rooms, but that decision will be made later this week.

SSM visitors will also be asked to follow the system's hand hygiene policies and will be asked to wash their hands before and after any visit. Visitors may also be asked to wear a mask or gown in some situations.

All three systems have asked anyone who is displaying symptoms of COVID-19 not to visit. If you are feeling sick, you can be screened for the virus virtually by visiting www.ssmhealth.com/covid19, the release said.

SSM will open its first coronavirus testing facility on Tuesday. The first site will be in St. Charles County. They will eventually open five. The exact locations have not been released, and they will only be open to people who have been screened and approved to get tested.

RELATED: SSM Health opening 5 COVID-19 testing locations in the region

You can see what each hospital system is doing to keep patients safe from COVID-19 on their websites.

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: White House wants people to stay home, avoid groups larger than 10

RELATED: Everything we know about coronavirus in the St. Louis area

RELATED: St. Louis confirms first case of COVID-19 in the city

RELATED: List of major school districts closed in the St. Louis area due to coronavirus concerns