ST. LOUIS — Pop-up markets have been set up in each BJC HealthCare hospital’s cafeteria for employees to buy essential items and premade meals.

The pop-up markets can save health care workers a trip to the store before or after a shift, when items may already be gone.

The markets have been set up in 14 BJC hospitals. They include items such as: milk, eggs, bread, fruit, rice, breakfast cereal, oatmeal, canned soup, pasta, soda, packaged snacks (peanut butter crackers, pudding, bags of chips, microwave popcorn, etc.) and toilet paper.

There are also prepackaged meals available for purchase and family-sized pizzas.

Market items are priced in line with grocery store pricing and are restocked every day, according to a press release.

