Local volunteers deliver groceries to those most at risk of COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — A group of volunteers in the St. Louis area are working to deliver groceries and other necessities to people most at risk of getting COVID-19.

St. Louis Quarantine Support is committed to aiding those who are currently sick and those who are immunocompromised, 65 or older, have disabilities and caregivers of those people, according to their Facebook page.

Since the group was formed in March, volunteers have made more than 340 deliveries with more than 300 of those deliveries consisting of donated food.

When the group first started, organizers expected the majority of deliveries would be self-funded, according to their Facebook page.

“We did not expect that regular people would show up in such impressive numbers as volunteers and donors to feed their neighbors!!” the group said.

The volunteers said one of their values is “solidarity not charity.”

“We are neighbors showing up when we can, with what we can, to take care of our neighbors,” the group said. “That is the meaning of mutual aid. That is what solidarity looks like.”

The group has seen a large increase in requests for aid and they are looking for more volunteer delivery drivers.