Louisiana workers can file Wednesday for $250 hazard payment

The revenue department is encouraging people to apply quickly for the first-come, first-served program because lawmakers only earmarked $50 million for the program.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana will start accepting applications Wednesday for a $250 one-time check offered to front-line employees who performed essential tasks in the earliest days of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The Department of Revenue announced the application website and process after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the legislation creating the hazard pay program with federal coronavirus aid. 

Applicants can visit frontlineworkers.la.gov for details. The revenue department is encouraging people to apply quickly for the first-come, first-served program because lawmakers only earmarked $50 million for the program. That's not enough to cover everyone who may be eligible. 

Lawmakers unanimously approved the bill by House Democratic leader Sam Jenkins in the June special session.

