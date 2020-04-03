This should restore the Mona Lisa's famous smile: the Louvre Museum is open again after management eased workers' fears about catching the coronavirus.

The Paris museum where Leonardo da Vinci's iconic painting hangs had been closed since Sunday while employees fearing becoming infected with the virus stayed home. But staffers voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to resume work and the Louvre opened its doors in the afternoon

Management presented a raft of new anti-virus measures to try to coax employees back to work. Among them: wider distributions of disinfectant gels and more frequent staff rotations so employees can wash their hands.