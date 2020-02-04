MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. — Macoupin County announced its first positive case of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Health officials confirmed the case is a woman in her 50s who is quarantined in her home.

Health officials have started an investigation on this case and are speaking with people with whom the woman may have had contact before she was diagnosed.

During the investigation, health officials may place others on home quarantine if it has been determined that they have had exposure, according to a press release.

On Wednesday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the state had more than 6,000 cases of COVID-19 and 141 deaths associated with the virus.

Any residents who have questions should call the Macoupin County COVID-19 hotline at 217-313-5078.

