Madison County hosting 7 COVID-19 testing events in 7 days

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — There will be seven pop-up COVID-19 testing sites in Madison County this week.
The sites are open to the public and no appointment is necessary. Adults and children over the age of 6 months, with or without symptoms, can get tested. Masks are required.
The tests will be a nasal swab and it could take a week to receive results due to lab delays, according to a news release from the county. Those requesting tests must provide a phone number and they will receive a call with their results. The health department asked people to not call, asking for results.
Below is a list of the dates and locations for the testing. Each site will be open 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Aug. 10: Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex, 1634 7th St., Madison
- Aug. 11: First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Church St., Collinsville
- Aug. 12: Tabernacle MB Church, 2621 Amelia St., Alton
- Aug 13: Venice Township Building, 910 Madison Ave., Madison
- Aug 14: Korte Rec Center-Highland, 1 Nagel Dr., Highland
- Aug 15: Deliverance Temple, Inc., 1125 E. 6th St, Alton
- Aug 16: Madison County Administration, 157 N. Main St, Edwardsville
There have been a total of 2,557 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, according to data provided on its website. Of those cases, 1,412 are active. The county reports a total of 43,518 people have been tested.
The popup testing sites are sponsored by the Madison County Health Department and Madison County Leadership Council Faith Alliance.
