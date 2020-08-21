'Trending in the wrong direction' | Madison County, Illinois enters orange warning level for COVID-19

"Observations of people not social distancing or using face coverings in public has been noticeable," the health department said

MADISON COUNTY, Ill — Madison County entered the "orange warning level" for COVID-19, meaning there are warning signs of increased risk in the county, health officials announced Friday.

"Madison County has seen cases associated with weddings, businesses, neighborhood gatherings, parties, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, travel to neighboring states, bars, sports camps, and spread among members of the same household," the health department said in a press release.

The Illinois health department uses eight metrics when determining if a county is experiencing stable COVID-19 activity, or if there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the county, the release said.

Currently, Madison County is in the warning level for the first four of the following eight metrics:

New cases per 100,000 people. If there are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county, this triggers a warning.

Number of deaths. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly number of deaths increases more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

Weekly test positivity. This metric indicates a warning when the 7-day test positivity rate rises above 8%.

ICU availability. If there are fewer than 20% of intensive care units available in the region, this triggers a warning.

Weekly emergency department visits. This metric indicates a warning when the weekly percent of COVID-19-like-illness emergency department visits increase by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

Weekly hospital admissions. A warning is triggered when the weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

Tests performed. This metric is used to provide context and indicate if more testing is needed in the county.

Clusters. This metric looks at the percent of COVID-19 cases associated with clusters or outbreaks and is used to understand large increase in cases.

“Unfortunately, we are trending in the wrong direction," said Toni Corona, Director Public Health, Madison County Health Department. "As public health, we can lead this response but we cannot be this response. We need each and every one of you to do your part by following the public health guidelines and adhering to the restrictions. We urge you to make healthy decisions for yourself, your family, and all of your fellow county citizens."

The positivity rate of COVID-19 in the Metro East is 9.4%, while the positivity rate across Illinois is 6.04% Friday.