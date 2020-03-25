WARRENTON, Mo. — A man in Missouri was arrested after licking a row of products on a Walmart shelf and filming it, then posting it to social media.

Before licking the items he said, "Who's scared of the coronavirus?" The video also has text on it that reads, "I'm a nasty moths ******!!!"

The Warrenton Police Department on Monday released a statement on Facebook saying the video gained international attention. Local authorities said they received reports about the video from people as far away as the Netherlands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

The River Front Times reported Tuesday that the man, 26-year-old Cody Pfister, was charged with "making a terrorist threat."

The video appears to have been first posted to Snapchat before being shared on Twitter. The video was also posted to Pfister's TikTok account.

There have been more than 44,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States and more than 500 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We take these complaints very seriously and would like to thank all of those who reported the video so the issue could be addressed," the Warrenton Police Department said in a statement.

