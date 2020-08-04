ST. LOUIS — Concerns over the coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, are growing in the St. Louis area.

5 On Your Side is focusing on giving you facts and not spreading fear. We’ve gathered up the latest information you need to know about the virus, which we’ll continue to update as new information comes in.

Below is a breakdown of the cases of which we know.

Cases in Missouri:

More than 3,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus, the state said Tuesday afternoon.

According to numbers provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there are 3,037 confirmed cases and 53 deaths. The death numbers from the state health department are missing more than 15 deaths in our area.

On April 3, Gov. Mike Parson issued a statewide stay-at-home order, making Missouri one of the last states to do so.

The order begins at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, April 6. It’ll remain in place through Friday, April 24.

MAP: Coronavirus cases in Missouri

Cases in Illinois:

On April 7, The Illinois Department of Health announced 1,287 new cases and 73 new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 13,549 and 380 deaths.

Patients have ranged in age from younger than 1 to 99 years old, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.

Most of the cases and deaths have been in the Chicago area.

IDPH said the number of COVID-19 cases being reported is rising quickly partly because testing is becoming easier, but also because the virus is spreading across communities.

On March 31, Gov. Pritzker extended the stay-at-home order for Illinois through the end of April. He also announced that students will stay home from school through the end of April.

MAP: Coronavirus cases in Illinois

Cases By Zipcode

National COVID-19 Map

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: CDC eyeing potential guidance change for people exposed to virus

RELATED: Everything you need to know about coronavirus in the St. Louis area

RELATED: Coronavirus cases by ZIP code in the St. Louis area

RELATED: CDC looks at changing guidelines to get asymptomatic people back to work

RELATED: The Missouri counties most (and least) equipped to hospitalize their older populations

RELATED: Smartphone app aimed at predicting virus outbreaks seeks volunteers