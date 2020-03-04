ST. LOUIS — Concerns over the coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, are growing in the St. Louis area.

5 On Your Side is focusing on giving you facts and not spreading fear. We’ve gathered up the latest information you need to know about the virus, which we’ll continue to update as new information comes in.

Below is a breakdown of the cases of which we know.

Cases in Missouri:

Missouri now has 23 deaths and more than 1,900 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of April 2. The number of cases continues to increase rapidly as the testing becomes more streamlined. The state has reported more than 100 new cases seven of the last eight days and surpassed 1,000 cases Monday.

Cases in Illinois:

On April 2, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the state had 715 new cases and 16 additional deaths. This brings the total to 7,695 cases and 157 deaths in the state.

Patients have ranged in age from younger than 1 to 99 years old, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.

Illinois reports first infant death of COVID-19

Most of the cases and deaths have been in the Chicago area.

IDPH said the number of COVID-19 cases being reported is rising quickly partly because testing is becoming easier, but also because the virus is spreading across communities.

On March 31, Gov. Pritzker extended the stay-at-home order for Illinois through the end of April. He also announced that students will stay home from school through the end of April.

On April 2, the state launched a new statewide initiative called “All in Illinois” to reinforce the state’s message during the coronavirus pandemic: stay home and stay safe.

As Illinois residents practice social distancing, the initiative is a way to “unite residents across the state and remind them we are all in this together.”

