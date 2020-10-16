2 St. Louis County school districts staying virtual into January

The Ferguson-Florissant and Maplewood Richmond Heights school districts voted to remain virtual through the first semester

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Ferguson-Florissant and Maplewood Richmond Heights school districts will be continuing virtual learning through the remainder of the first semester.

At a meeting Thursday night, the Ferguson-Florissant Board of Education made the decision to continue virtual learning for now and return to in-person learning at the start of second semester on Jan 19.

The board reached the decision after reviewing COVID-19 data specifically for the district, superintendent Joseph Davis said on the district’s website.

“At this time we are seeing an increase in the number of cases in our area,” he said.

Davis said with the holidays coming up, it’s likely that the number of cases will continue to rise.

The Maplewood Richmond Heights Board of Education also voted to continue virtual learning through the end of the first semester, which ends Jan. 21.