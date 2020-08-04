Maps And Charts: Keeping track of St. Louis-area coronavirus cases

There are hundreds of confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases in the St. Louis region and the list is growing each day.

ST. LOUIS — Concerns over the coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, are growing in the St. Louis area.

5 On Your Side is focusing on giving you facts and not spreading fear. We’ve gathered up the latest information you need to know about the virus, which we’ll continue to update as new information comes in.

Below is a breakdown of the cases of which we know.

Cases in Missouri:

On Sunday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 5,667 cases and 176 deaths, an increase of 150 cases and 1 death from the numbers reported Saturday. The numbers reported by the department did not include 17 deaths and about 60 cases in the St. Louis area, which brought the totals to 5,759 cases and 193 deaths in Missouri.

On April 3, Gov. Mike Parson issued a statewide stay-at-home order, making Missouri one of the last states to do so. On April 16, he extended the order until May 3.

On April 9, Parson ordered all public and charter schools to keep their buildings closed to students for the remainder of the school year. Students will continue with remote learning.

Cases in Illinois:

On April 29, the Illinois Department of Health announced 2,253 new cases, bringing the total to 50,355 cases

An additional 92 people have died, bringing the total deaths to 2,215.

On April 25, Gov. Pritzker and Dr. Ngozi Ezike with the Illinois Department of Public Health cautioned against the ingesting, injecting or snorting of household cleaners, citing an increased amount of calls to the Illinois Poison Center.

The large increase in cases on Friday was due to the state administering its largest number of tests, officials said. Gov. JB Pritzker said the state met its goal of 10,000 COVID-19 tests per day.

"Testing is really key to everything else we need to do, to get Illinois moving again," he said.

Patients have ranged in age from younger than 1 to 99 years old, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.

Cases By Zipcode