3 Marquette High School students test positive for COVID-19

At least one of the cases has caused the activities director to change the schedule for one of the summer programs

CLARKSON VALLEY, Mo. — Three students who go to Marquette High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Rockwood School District spokesman confirmed the information with 5 On Your Side Friday evening. Spokesman Alex Fees said the school district conducted an investigation and verified three students tested positive.

At least one of the positive cases has caused the coach and activities director at Marquette High School to change a schedule for one of the summer programs “in the interest of the safety and well-being of our participants,” Fees said.

The Rockwood School District was not notified by St. Louis area health officials, Fees added.

“Rockwood administrators are partnering with health officials, and as a result, if we received any such notification we would have shared it with appropriate individuals,” he said.

Marquette High School students have been be in class since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.