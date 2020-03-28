MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A Maryland Heights city employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The city did not release any information about the patient, just that they are receiving medical treatment at this time.

The City of Maryland Heights also said in a news release that health officials are notifying employees who worked in close contact with the person who tested positive.

"The city’s top priority is the health and safety of our residents and employees. We continue to limit public contact within our facilities through building closures and/or revised protocols, provide employees with protective gear when interacting with the public and disinfect city facilities,” the City of Maryland Heights said in a news release.

