Maryland Heights nursing home confirms 6 resident COVID-19 cases, 1 death

A 63-year-old man died two days after testing positive for the virus

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — StoneBridge Senior Living in Maryland Heights confirmed on Friday that a 63-year-old man who was a resident of the facility died on April 27 from complications related to COVID-19.

The facility said the man had tested positive for the coronavirus on April 25.

Six other residents of StoneBridge have also tested positive. Five are currently hospitalized, and the sixth remains in quarantine, recovering in isolation at the facility.

Three employees at the facility have also tested positive and are self-quarantining at home.

StoneBridge is a 223-bed facility with approximately 167 employees.

The facility said it implemented a wide array of infection prevention measures starting on March 9. They began banning visitors on March 13. StoneBridge has 18 locations in Missouri and Arkansas. The Maryland Heights location is the only one to have residents test positive for COVID-19.

"We want to express our sincere condolences to the family of the resident who passed away this week," StoneBridge spokesman John Boul said. "We continue to work closely with the St. Louis County Department of Health, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service to ensure we have the latest guidance and best practices for infection prevention and safety to protect our residents and staff."