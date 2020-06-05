3 residents die, 8 test positive for COVID-19 at Maryland Heights nursing home

Three employees at the facility have also tested positive for the virus

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — StoneBridge Senior Living in Maryland Heights announced the deaths of two residents due to complications of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths at the facility to three.

A 65-year-old man died on April 30 and a 66-year-old woman died on May 1. Previously, the facility announced the death of a 63-year-old man on April 27.

Eight other residents have tested positive for the virus, seven are currently hospitalized and one is recovering in isolation. Three employees have tested positive for the virus and are self-quarantining at home.

The facility also announced that all 160 of its residents will be tested for the virus this week.

“We feel it is prudent to test all residents,” said John Boul, a spokesman for StoneBridge Maryland Heights. “Considering the high number of residents being tested and the fact that those carrying the virus are often symptom-free, we may see an increase in the number of positive cases. That’s distressing, but these test results are critical to preventing the spread of the virus.”

None of the other 17 StoneBridge facilities in Missouri and Arkansas have had any positive cases of COVID-19, according to a press release.