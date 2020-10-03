ST. LOUIS — Students at Maryville University will be learning from home for the rest of the month due to concerns about the coronavirus.

According to a release from the university, the school will move to its virtual learning format for classes starting when students return from spring break on March 16 and continuing until March 30. Residence halls, food service, libraries and other student support services will remain open.

The school said it does not have any known coronavirus cases among its campus community.

"The decision to shift courses to a virtual format eliminates the obligation of students to take courses on campus and is in line with our commitment to being flexible and responsive to our students’ needs," the release said. "Maryville is uniquely positioned to manage this transition given its strength in providing online education programs to students across the country."

Maryville's student body is made up of about 6,000 online students and 4,000 on-campus students, the release said.

Maryville said it has already canceled all study abroad programs and restricted university-sponsored travel.

For more information about the school's coronavirus response, you can go to maryville.edu/coronavirus.

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: VERIFY: No, there aren't major disease outbreaks 'every election year'

RELATED: Villa Duchesne to remain closed for rest of week for 'hospital-grade' cleaning

RELATED: Everything we know about coronavirus in the St. Louis area