Children must wear masks in school, public places in St. Louis County

The public health order applies to private and public schools

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — All children in kindergarten through 12th grade must wear face coverings when they return to school. The order applies to private and public schools and takes effect on Aug. 24.

There are some exceptions to the order. If they are 6-feet apart, children do not have to wear face coverings during recess or in physical education classes; while participating in band, choir or music class; while eating or drinking; and while participating in a school-sponsored sport.

The mask order also applies to settings outside of school. Children over the age of 5 years old must wear masks in public settings.

In addition, the order states that businesses must deny entry to customers who refuse to wear a face covering.