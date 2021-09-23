Man who refused to wear mask arrested at Waterloo school board meeting

Police said they had to arrest the man when he refused to put his mask back on after speaking to the board

WATERLOO, Ill. — A Waterloo man is facing charges after police said he refused to wear a mask at a school board meeting.

The incident happened during the Waterloo Community Unit School District 5 school board meeting on Monday. Anyone attending the meeting was required to wear a face mask, but police said after James Link spoke during the public comments portion, he refused to put his mask back on.

Waterloo police responded to the meeting and escorted Link out of the building. But, when they then asked him to leave the property, he refused. That is when police said they were forced to arrest him.

Masks and face coverings were not a topic on the agenda for Monday’s school board meeting.

The Monroe County State’s Attorney charged the man with criminal trespass to state supported land, which is a misdemeanor.

5 On Your Side has contacted both the school district and state’s attorney’s office for additional comment but have not heard back.