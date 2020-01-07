Masks will be required in public places in St. Louis area, sources say

Sources tell 5 On Your Side masks will be mandatory for anyone in public in St. Louis and St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS — Anyone going out in public in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County will be required to wear a mask, a source tells 5 On Your Side.

The official announcement is expected later Wednesday from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

In St. Louis County, employees who deal with the public are already required to wear masks and businesses can deny service to people who enter without them.

It is not clear whether leaders in St. Charles County will follow suit, the source said.

States and cities around the country have implemented similar laws as cases of the coronavirus are surging.