x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

coronavirus

Masks will be required in public places in St. Louis area, sources say

Sources tell 5 On Your Side masks will be mandatory for anyone in public in St. Louis and St. Louis County
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
close up white surgical face mask on blue green background , equipment mask to protect man health from flu , coronavirus infection , Health care concept

ST. LOUIS — Anyone going out in public in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County will be required to wear a mask, a source tells 5 On Your Side.

The official announcement is expected later Wednesday from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

In St. Louis County, employees who deal with the public are already required to wear masks and businesses can deny service to people who enter without them.

It is not clear whether leaders in St. Charles County will follow suit, the source said.

States and cities around the country have implemented similar laws as cases of the coronavirus are surging.

RELATED: National mask mandate could help US economy, Goldman Sachs says

RELATED: These states require face masks be worn in public

More coronavirus coverage

RELATED: Where you can get free masks in St. Louis County

RELATED: Pfizer reports encouraging, very early vaccine test results

RELATED: Hispanic community disproportionally impacted by COVID-19, St. Louis County data shows