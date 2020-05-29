Watch live: St. Louis mayor gives update on COVID-19

Earlier on Friday, Krewson announced a $64 million funding package related to the COVID-19 pandemic

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is holding a news conference at 2 p.m. on Friday.

As of May 28, there are 1,906 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the City of St. Louis and 118 people have died due to complications related to the virus.

Earlier on Friday, Krewson announced a $64 million funding package related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know this global crisis will have devastating effects on our residents and businesses both in the short and long-term, and it’s our collective responsibility to prepare and plan for both,” Mayor Krewson said. “We must be intentional, deliberate, and thoughtful in recognizing that COVID-19-related hardships aren’t going away overnight and will be felt in every corner of our community, particularly our most vulnerable populations that have already been disproportionately affected.”

On May 6, the city received a wire transfer of $35.2 million from the State of Missouri in the form of federal emergency relief funds through the CARES Act.