Member of Mayor Tishaura Jones' staff tests positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said she will skip some planned events this weekend after a member of her staff tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, Jones said her office is cooperating with the city's health department, following its guidance and contacting anyone who may have been exposed. The staff member tested positive Thursday night.

Jones said she was planning to visit community vaccination sites over the weekend, but will skip those events "out of an abundance of caution."