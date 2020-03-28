McDonalds recently released a statement acknowledging that its restaurants are limited to only "Drive-Thru and McDelivery." The restaurant says they recognize that truckers cannot bring their "rig through the Drive-Thru and for safety reasons, we cannot accept walk up orders at the Drive-Thru window."

So McDonad's has laid out a new system for truckers to order food and have it brought to them conveniently.

McDonalds is asking truck drivers to:

Use McDonald’s Mobile Order & Pay app, when you arrive at the restaurant

Select Curbside Service and walk to the designated Trucker curbside sign on the sidewalk outside our designated door

Complete your order by entering the appropriate Trucker curbside number and we’ll bring your order to you at the designated door as soon as it’s ready!

Read the full statement here.

