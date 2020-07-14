Member of Farmington R7 athletic department tests positive for COVID-19

The post did not say if the person who tested positive was a student coach or other member of the department

FARMINGTON, Mo. — The Farmington R7 School District said a member of its athletic department tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the district said students who may have been at risk have been personally contacted. The school district is working with the St. Francois County Health Department to ensure the safety for the students.

The post did not say if the person who tested positive was a student coach or other member of the department.

The district said it will continue to remind students that summer workouts are voluntary and remind them of steps to take to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Farmington R-7 School District Please read the following notice to families. We have personally no... tified families at risk and continue to follow Health Department guidelines. This is the practice we will continue to follow as a district.

The positive test was not the first in a high school sports program.

Over the weekend, a football player for Kirkwood High School tested positive for COVID-19, the school said in a letter to parents Sunday.

Many high school sports teams in St. Louis were preparing to enter Phase 3 of a return-to-play plan on Monday, but that motion got put on pause due to the rise in positive COVID-19 cases across St. Louis.

This means 31 public schools in the St. Louis Suburban Conference will continue following Phase 2 protocols in a plan designed by the St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 task force.

Most high school football teams in the conference began summer workouts last week, which required coaches or team trainers to complete a symptom questionnaire with each athlete before he or she could begin workouts.

Sports medicine doctor Rick Lehman said symptom questionnaires can be somewhat beneficial if a person responds accurately, but he doesn’t believe it’s the best method to utilize.