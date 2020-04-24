Mercy-GoHealth opens COVID-19 testing site in St. Charles County

The testing will follow CDC guidelines, and be done curbside to ensure caregivers can safely administer the tests while patients stay in their cars

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. — Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care has established its first COVID-19 testing center.

The testing site will be located at a Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care location at 6167 Mid Rivers Mall Drive in Cottleville. The testing will follow CDC guidelines and be done curbside to ensure caregivers can safely administer the tests while patients stay in their cars.

Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care recently launched a video visit platform to evaluate patients and determine if they need to be tested. If someone is evaluated as needing a test, they can be directed to this new location in St. Charles County.

The website for a virtual visit can be reached by clicking here.

Mercy said that for the vast majority of commercially insured patients, as well as those with Medicare or Medicaid, any COVID-19-related visits and testing require no co-pay. You can call to make sure of your expected co-pay.

“We are proud to offer this critically important service to those in need, especially front-line health care workers, first responders, including local police and firefighters, other essential personnel and at-risk patients,” market president of Mercy-GoHealth Sherry Buebendorf said in a statement. “We’re helping to care for those who care for all of us, by providing enhanced access to testing and focused care.”

Mercy said that along with test collection sites, they will evaluate expansion to meet community needs.