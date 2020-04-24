x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (5) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

coronavirus

Mercy-GoHealth opens COVID-19 testing site in St. Charles County

The testing will follow CDC guidelines, and be done curbside to ensure caregivers can safely administer the tests while patients stay in their cars
Credit: AP
FILE - In this April 16, 2020, file photo, vials containing nasal swabs collected at a COVID-19 drive-through testing site are dropped into a plastic bag to be sent off for processing after being collected in St. Louis. An Associated Press review of more than 20 states found that before the coronavirus outbreak many had at least a modest supply of N95 masks, gowns, gloves and other medical equipment. But those supplies often were well past their expiration dates, left over from the H1N1 influenza outbreak a decade ago. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. — Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care has established its first COVID-19 testing center.

The testing site will be located at a Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care location at 6167 Mid Rivers Mall Drive in Cottleville. The testing will follow CDC guidelines and be done curbside to ensure caregivers can safely administer the tests while patients stay in their cars.

Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care recently launched a video visit platform to evaluate patients and determine if they need to be tested. If someone is evaluated as needing a test, they can be directed to this new location in St. Charles County.

The website for a virtual visit can be reached by clicking here.

Mercy said that for the vast majority of commercially insured patients, as well as those with Medicare or Medicaid, any COVID-19-related visits and testing require no co-pay. You can call to make sure of your expected co-pay.

“We are proud to offer this critically important service to those in need, especially front-line health care workers, first responders, including local police and firefighters, other essential personnel and at-risk patients,” market president of Mercy-GoHealth Sherry Buebendorf said in a statement. “We’re helping to care for those who care for all of us, by providing enhanced access to testing and focused care.”

Mercy said that along with test collection sites, they will evaluate expansion to meet community needs.

Related Stories

RELATED: Illinois reports biggest jump of COVID-19 cases

RELATED: St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson says COVID-19 has severe impact on budget

RELATED: US deaths surpass 50,000 as President Trump signs nearly $500B aid bill

RELATED: President Trump says his disinfectant comments were sarcasm

RELATED: Coronavirus cases by ZIP code in the St. Louis area

RELATED: St. Louis County health department to open 2 new COVID-19 testing sites