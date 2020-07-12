Mercy hospital system hiring COVID-19 support employees

Both clinical and non-clinical positions are available in the St. Louis area and other states

ST. LOUIS — Mercy is looking to hire temporary employees to work in COVID-19 support roles at various locations in the St. Louis area and other states.

Both clinical and non-clinical positions are available.

Job responsibilities may include stocking supplies and linens, answering phones and facilitating communication between patients and families, according to a news release. The shifts are flexible and range from four- to 12-hour increments. Employees will be paid at a flat rate.

“These temporary co-workers will give our front-line teams much needed support allowing our caregivers to use that valuable time focusing on direct patient care,” said Cynthia Bentzen-Mercer, Mercy executive vice president and chief administrative officer.

According to Mercy's website, clinical roles will require a high school diploma or equivalent and one of the following: current enrollment in an accredited nursing school and completion of Fundamentals of Nursing course; active CNA license in the appropriate state; or EMT license.

Mercy's job listing said it prefers a high school diploma or equivalent for non-clinical roles and that prior customer service or hotel/hospitality experience is helpful.

It is not clear how long the temporary positions will be needed.

These are the locations that are hiring: