Mercy hospital system hiring COVID-19 support employees

ST. LOUIS — Mercy is looking to hire temporary employees to work in COVID-19 support roles at various locations in the St. Louis area and other states.
Both clinical and non-clinical positions are available.
Job responsibilities may include stocking supplies and linens, answering phones and facilitating communication between patients and families, according to a news release. The shifts are flexible and range from four- to 12-hour increments. Employees will be paid at a flat rate.
“These temporary co-workers will give our front-line teams much needed support allowing our caregivers to use that valuable time focusing on direct patient care,” said Cynthia Bentzen-Mercer, Mercy executive vice president and chief administrative officer.
According to Mercy's website, clinical roles will require a high school diploma or equivalent and one of the following: current enrollment in an accredited nursing school and completion of Fundamentals of Nursing course; active CNA license in the appropriate state; or EMT license.
Mercy's job listing said it prefers a high school diploma or equivalent for non-clinical roles and that prior customer service or hotel/hospitality experience is helpful.
It is not clear how long the temporary positions will be needed.
These are the locations that are hiring:
Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Mercy Hospital South
Mercy Hospital Jefferson
Mercy Hospital Washington
Mercy Hospital Springfield (clinical only)
Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Mercy Hospital Ada
Mercy Hospital Ardmore
Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
