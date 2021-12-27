Mercy Hospital expert explains data behind CDC's cutback on quarantine days

Department of Medicine Chair Dr. Farrin Manian says the new 5-quarantine day rule follows the science behind the virus's transmission trends.

ST. LOUIS — With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Mercy Hospital Department of Medicine Chair Dr. Farrin Manian explains the Centers for Disease Controls' decision to cut the quarantine guidelines in half.

"Essentially, everyone needs to be in isolation for five days and then five more days of really wearing your mask everywhere you go to make sure you're not infecting other people," Manian said.

The CDC wrote in a media release that the change follows the science behind tracking the virus' transmission trends.

"When you have COVID, you're really infectious for a day or two before you actually get symptoms and you're highly infectious for maybe two or three days after that," Manian said.

If an infected or exposed person is asymptomatic by the fifth day, they can leave isolation as long as they wear a well-fitted mask.

"You have an extra five days after that, that you have to wear a mask all the time when you're around anybody around you," Manian said.

Boosted people exposed to COVID can follow strict masking rules instead of having to quarantine.

"If you've been boosted then you don't actually have to quarantine. That means you can actually use your mask, a well-fitting mask for 10 days around other people without being quarantined," Manian said.

Manian said if there are any signs of illness on the fifth day or after... you need to stay quarantined.

"Please be mindful of your symptoms, after you've been exposed even if it's beyond five days," Manian said.

The best practice for anyone who's been exposed is to get a test on the fifth day after exposure.