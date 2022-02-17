Mercy lifting COVID-19 visitor restrictions at St. Louis area hospitals

A spokeswoman said policies may differ based on the location, and visitors should check with the hospital or facility before they arrive.

ST. LOUIS — The Mercy hospital system said it is returning to pre-pandemic visitor policies for the hospitals in the St. Louis area for most patients.

A spokeswoman for the hospital systems said visitors won't be screened when they enter Mercy facilities but will still be required to wear a medical-grade mask. Also, visitor restrictions will remain for COVID-positive patients.

The spokeswoman said policies may differ based on the location, and visitors should check with the hospital or facility before they arrive.

The decision comes as hospitalizations in the St. Louis area continue to decline. As of Thursday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said there were 412 COVID-positive patients across the hospital systems. That's the fewest number of COVID-positive patients since Dec. 2.

In its statement announcing the changes, Mercy said it would "quickly adapt guidelines as needed to keep everyone safe, which may mean future restrictions for specific patient populations."

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force data for Feb. 17, 2022, is as follows: