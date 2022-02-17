Mercy lifting COVID-19 visitor restrictions at St. Louis area hospitals

ST. LOUIS — The Mercy hospital system said it is returning to pre-pandemic visitor policies for the hospitals in the St. Louis area for most patients.
A spokeswoman for the hospital systems said visitors won't be screened when they enter Mercy facilities but will still be required to wear a medical-grade mask. Also, visitor restrictions will remain for COVID-positive patients.
The spokeswoman said policies may differ based on the location, and visitors should check with the hospital or facility before they arrive.
The decision comes as hospitalizations in the St. Louis area continue to decline. As of Thursday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said there were 412 COVID-positive patients across the hospital systems. That's the fewest number of COVID-positive patients since Dec. 2.
In its statement announcing the changes, Mercy said it would "quickly adapt guidelines as needed to keep everyone safe, which may mean future restrictions for specific patient populations."
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force data for Feb. 17, 2022, is as follows:
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 68 Wednesday to 48 Thursday.
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 68 Wednesday to 64 Thursday.
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations decreased – from 518 Wednesday to 490 Thursday.
- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 452 Wednesday to 412 Thursday.
- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 20 Wednesday to 32 Thursday.
- The number of confirmed COVID-positive patients in the ICU decreased – from 103 Wednesday to 96 Thursday.
- The number of confirmed COVID-positive patients on ventilators decreased - from 65 Wednesday to 63 Thursday.
- 10 COVID deaths were reported Thursday.
- The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths remained the same at 10 Thursday.
- Across the system hospitals, 91 patients were discharged Wednesday bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 40,538.
- Of the 412 hospitalized COVID patients in the three reporting Task Force hospital systems Thursday – 166 are fully vaccinated. That’s 40% of the patient population.
- There are 11 COVID-positive children who are 0-11 years of age in Task Force hospitals.
- There are 5 COVID-positive children who are 12-18 years of age in Task Force hospitals.
- There are 2 COVID-positive children who are 0-11 years of age and in the ICU.
- There is 1 COVID-positive child who is 12-18 years of age and in the ICU.
- The staffed bed hospital capacity is at 88% an average across our task force hospitals. The ICUs are at 77% of their total staffed bed capacity.