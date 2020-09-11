x
Mercy expands COVID-19 rapid testing at urgent care clinics

ST. LOUIS — Mercy is expanding the availability of rapid COVID-19 tests by offering them at all of its urgent care locations in the St. Louis area.

The tests can determine whether a person has COVID-19 within 15 minutes, according to a press release from Mercy. In order to receive a rapid test, patients must schedule a virtual visit on Mercy's website or save a spot online to be evaluated by a provider for testing. Walk-in patients will not be offered the rapid test.

“Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care is dedicated to providing the very best quality of care for our patients in our collective fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our St. Louis communities,” said Sherry Buebendorf, market president for Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care. “The fast results produced by the Abbott ID NOW molecular test will allow patients testing negative the peace of mind to return to work, attend school and engage in other important essential activities.”

Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care centers are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Rapid testing may not be covered by insurance, the release said.

