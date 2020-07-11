Mercy reaching out to recovered COVID-19 patients to ask for plasma donation

The FDA says convalecent plasma may contain COVID-19 antibodies that could help patients recover from the virus

ST. LOUIS — The Mercy hospital system is reaching out to recovered COVID-19 patients to ask if they would consider donating plasma to help current patients.

The FDA says the convalescent plasma of recovered patients may contain COVID-19 antibodies, which might help others as they fight the virus. Mercy is hoping to stock up on plasma that could help the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in the area.

“We’re still learning about COVID antibodies,” JoAnne Levy, vice president of Mercy Research, said in a press release. “Our goal is to contact potential donors and receive convalescent plasma when antibody levels may possibly be at their highest. That way, the donated plasma may be the most effective in helping others. And, as we learn more, we’ll adapt our approaches.”

Previously, Mercy was reaching out to patients over the phone, but the new push is through the MyMercy app and online patient portal. The new push simplifies the process for recovered patients, allowing them to click or tap a button to let Mercy know whether or not they are willing to donate plasma.