3 Mercy locations change visitor policies due to COVID-19 surge

Mercy South, Mercy Jefferson and Mercy Washington are all limiting visitors as COVID-19 cases increase in the area

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Three Mercy Hospital locations are changing their visitor policies due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, Mercy South and Mercy Jefferson will allow one visitor per patient per day with a few exceptions. Patients who test positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed any visitors.

In a Friday Facebook post, Mercy Washington said it will begin limiting visitors to one per patient.

In addition to limiting the number of visitors, all patients and visitors are required to wear face masks at all times.

At Mercy South, visitation hours will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. At Mercy Jefferson, visitation hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

The new, updated rules for each system are as follows:

Mercy South

Hospital Visitor Restrictions

Visitation hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) visiting hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

Patients receiving care may have one patient representative (visitor) per patient per day.

Birthplace patients are allowed two visitors per day, with one visitor being the designated support person for the entire stay while the second visitor can be a different person each day.

Pediatric patients are allowed two visitors per patient per day.

Emergency department patients may be accompanied by one visitor at the discretion of the provider/clinical team to maintain patient safety.

Inpatient behavioral health will continue with no visitors, except in adolescent areas where one parent is allowed.

Due to space constraints and the goal to make safe social distancing possible, infusion patients may not have patient representatives/visitors with them for infusion appointments; however, one patient representative is welcome to accompany them for consults and follow-up appointments.

Out of an abundance of caution, patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as those with pending test results, may not have a patient representative at this time.

All patient representatives must be ages 16 years and older.

Compassionate exceptions can be made for end-of-life care.

Campus Guidelines

Patient and visitor entry to Mercy Hospital South is limited to the main entrance.

The emergency entrance is limited to emergency patients and visitors only.

The heart hospital (south) entrance is limited to surgical patients only. The heart hospital (south) entrance will be closed on weekends to patients and visitors.

Co-workers, patients and campus patient representatives are required to wear face masks at all times. Patients and their representatives are encouraged to bring their own masks with them, in addition to practicing proper hand hygiene.

The Mercy Hospital cafeterias are open, but individuals in this area are asked to observe safe social distancing practices, standing at an appropriate distance from others. Individuals making food selections or waiting in lines are asked to wear a mask until they begin eating.

Social distancing measures should be observed when using elevators.

Furniture has been spaced at appropriate distances throughout the campus. Individuals are asked not to congregate in groups in common areas.

Mercy will be continuing to maintain rigorous cleaning protocols at all locations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clinic Visitor Restrictions

One visitor ages 18 years and older per clinic patient.

Those serving as interpreters or acting as health care power of attorney are not considered visitors and are welcome in our clinics.

Young children may also accompany parents/guardians if childcare isn’t available.

Mercy Jefferson

Hospital Visitor Restrictions

Visitation hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Patients may have one visitor per patient per day.

Birthplace patients and pediatric patients may have two visitors per patient per day.

Visitors are not allowed for behavioral health patients.

Campus Guidelines

Clinic Visitor Restrictions

Mercy Washington

For the safety of our patients and co-workers, we're once again tightening visitor guidelines in the hospital, effective Monday, Aug. 9.

Patients will be limited to one visitor per day in both the emergency department and inpatient areas, with no changes throughout the day. There will be exceptions for pediatrics and labor and delivery, which will allow two visitors per patient per day.

As the number of COVID positive cases in Franklin County increases, with the positivity rate now above 13%, it's time to exercise more caution to protect patients and staff.

“We know this is difficult on patients and families, as well as our own co-workers, and never imagined we would be here again,” said Bethany Westlake, Mercy Hospital Washington chief nursing officer. “While the Delta variant spreads easily, one thing we can all do to try to limit the spread is to get vaccinated so we can take out the virus before it takes out more of our friends and neighbors.”