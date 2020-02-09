Metro East business owner doesn't like tighter COVID-19 restrictions coming on Wednesday

"The boat's sinking and we can't bail it out fast enough," said Jeff Vogt

WATERLOO, Ill. — On Wednesday, tighter restrictions will go into effect in the Metro East in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The move comes as the region's positivity rate is at 9.6%, which is well about the 8% threshold.

At JV's Bar and Grill in downtown Waterloo, owner, Jeff Vogt says the coronavirus pandemic has taken a big bite out of business and with tighter COVID-19 restrictions on the way, the owner's concerns are going.

"We have been here for 35 years and business has been good up to now," said a frustrated Vogt.

Vogt says the pandemic has hurt his business.

Sales are down 45%.

Jeff cut his 21 member staff to 15 due to the coronavirus and like many other business owners, he cannot allow more than 25 customers inside at a time.

Starting Wednesday, more statewide restrictions including no indoor dining or bar service at the the Metro East business.

All outside service just still close at 11 p.m. and may reopen no earlier than 6 a.m. the following day, and, the tables should be six feet apart.

"The boat's sinking and we can't bail it out fast enough. I would like to be open. Give us 50%. Give us back the 50%. Let us do our own regulating," said Vogt.