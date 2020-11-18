Metro East business owners brace for new statewide COVID-19 restrictions

"My business has been hit pretty hard during the pandemic. Still, I'm concerned about people's lives and think the restrictions are necessary," said Pang Chotinan

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Like so many business owners, the owners of Tong Phoon Thai Restaurant in Fairview Heights haven't allowed any indoor dining for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We really haven't had much of a business since the shutdown," said Pang Chotinan.

Chotinan said her steady sales have dropped significantly.

"I'd say about 50 to 60 percent. It really hurts," said Chotinan.

Despite the tough times, Chotinan still supports new, statewide restrictions that will have a big impact on her 13-year-old restaurant and other Metro East businesses.

"Yeah, we're struggling, but I'm more concerned about people's safety," said Chotinan.

On Tuesday, Illinois reported a cumulative total of nearly 598,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March, an increase of more than 12,000 on Tuesday.

The state also reported a cumulative total of nearly 11,000 coronavirus-related deaths, an increase of 96 deaths from Monday.

"COVID-19 is spreading quickly and widely across Illinois. We must enact these new restrictions in order to bend the curve," said Governor JB Pritzker.

Starting Friday, Illinois' gaming establishments like the Casino Queen in East St. Louis, must close by 12:01 a.m.

The same for museums.

Retail businesses, including big-box stores like Target and Walmart, must operate at no more than 25% capacity.

Typical grocery stores and pharmacies can keep operating under the current 50% capacity, that's been in place since March.

"I think the restrictions are necessary for us all to survive," said Eartha Brown.

Brown owns E-Brown's Bakery in Fairview Heights.