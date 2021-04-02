Metro East businesses prepping for fewer restrictions and 'some normalcy'

"We see that light at the end of the tunnel. Let's get back to normal and ease these mitigations," said St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — For nearly a year, the coronavirus pandemic has taken a big slice out of sales at Bennie's Pizza Pub in downtown Belleville, Illinois.

The popular pizza place has remained open thanks to curbside pickup orders.

But now?

"For us, it will definitely be a blessing to open again," said owner Bennie Parr.

Parr is just one of many Metro East business owners holding their breaths as early as Thursday they could be able to welcome customers back inside.

"Not having anyone here at the premises has been tough. Some businesses have decided to close until spring," said Parr.

The Metro East is the last region in the state of Illinois under Tier 2 COVID-19 restrictions, which haven't allowed for indoor dining due to hospitalization capacity.

But, state officials say in the last two days, the region has reached the 20% ICU capacity threshold needed to loosen restrictions.

Plus, the region's COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to six and a half percent.

A third consecutive day would allow the region to move to Phase 4 restrictions.

"That would be great news," said Clayton Smith, the Athletic Director at Collinsville High School.

The long-awaited change would allow restaurants and bars to welcome diners back inside.

Gyms could hold indoor classes at 50% capacity and school districts can allow their athletic teams to start playing again.

"We haven't had a basketball team in our gym since last Feb. 25, so it would be a welcomed site," said Clayton Smith.

Officials are cautiously optimistic on Thursday they will get the green light from the state.