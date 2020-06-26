Metro East church invites people for prayer, COVID-19 testing

This is the first time Illinois has partnered with a house of worship for COVID-19 testing, the church says

O'FALLON, Ill. — On Sunday, Illinois residents can come to the New Life in Christ Church for prayer and a COVID-19 test, all from the safety of their cars.

The church is offering an outdoor worship service during which parishioners must remain in their cars and wear masks.

After the service, they are invited to go through a drive-thru to get tested for the coronavirus. It will be set up behind the church.

This is the first time the state has partnered with a house of worship for COVID-19 testing, according to a press release from the church.

Testing is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on June 28. Prayer services are scheduled for 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. The church is located at 689 Scott-Troy Rd., O'Fallon, Illinois.

Testing is free for Illinois residents.

To date, Illinois has had 139,434 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,810 people have died. A total of 1,460,527 tests have been performed.

Friday, Illinois moved into Phase 4 of its reopening. Restaurants will be allowed to welcome diners back inside, gyms can hold indoor classes and groups of 50 people are allowed to gather.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced earlier this week that schools can resume in-person instruction in the fall.

