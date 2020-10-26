Metro East could reinstate COVID-19 restrictions this week

ST. LOUIS — COVID-19 restrictions will likely return to the Metro East this week.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the Metro East’s 7-day rolling average positivity rate is above 8% for the second day in a row.
Officials in St. Clair County predict restrictions to go into place on Wednesday.
The restrictions include:
- No indoor dining at bars and restaurants – and they must close at 11 p.m. and cannot reopen earlier than 6 a.m.
- Tables must be 6-feet apart and no congregating
- Group gatherings are limited to 25 people or 25% of the room’s capacity
- Sports guidelines that went into effect Aug. 15 remain in place
On Sunday, Illinois health officials are reporting more than 4,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 24 additional deaths.
The state's Department of Public Health reported a 6.1% positive testing rate over the past seven days. Labs reported 72,097 tests over 24 hours with 4,062 positive cases.
Since the pandemic began, 9,505 in Illinois have died from COVID-19. Overall, there have been 374,256 positive cases.
The data comes after the state announced a one-day record for new confirmed cases. State officials have pleaded with Illinois residents to wear face coverings and take other safety precautions.