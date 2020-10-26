x
Metro East could reinstate COVID-19 restrictions this week

The positivity rate is over 8% in Region 4, which includes the Metro East area

ST. LOUIS — COVID-19 restrictions will likely return to the Metro East this week.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the Metro East’s 7-day rolling average positivity rate is above 8% for the second day in a row.

Officials in St. Clair County predict restrictions to go into place on Wednesday.

The restrictions include:

  • No indoor dining at bars and restaurants – and they must close at 11 p.m. and cannot reopen earlier than 6 a.m.
  • Tables must be 6-feet apart and no congregating
  • Group gatherings are limited to 25 people or 25% of the room’s capacity
  • Sports guidelines that went into effect Aug. 15 remain in place

On Sunday, Illinois health officials are reporting more than 4,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 24 additional deaths.

The state's Department of Public Health reported a 6.1% positive testing rate over the past seven days. Labs reported 72,097 tests over 24 hours with 4,062 positive cases.

Since the pandemic began, 9,505 in Illinois have died from COVID-19. Overall, there have been 374,256 positive cases.

The data comes after the state announced a one-day record for new confirmed cases. State officials have pleaded with Illinois residents to wear face coverings and take other safety precautions. 

