No indoor dining, no bar service | COVID-19 restrictions return to Metro East Wednesday

Other areas across the state are currently under the same restrictions, including southern Illinois

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Starting Wednesday, the Metro East and surrounding areas will see stricter COVID-19 restrictions due to a rise in positivity rates.

The area, which has been designated as part of Region 4, has had a 7-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8% or higher for three consecutive days.

Other areas across the state are currently under the same restrictions, including southern Illinois. The City of Chicago will also see tighter restrictions, starting Friday.

However, some Illinois business owners have already said they will not follow the orders and continue to serve customers indoors.

READ MORE: Illinois restaurant owner will defy new state restrictions

Illinois reported more than 4,000 new cases Tuesday, the ninth time in the last two weeks the state has reported more than 4,000 cases.

The 7-day running average has been climbing and is now up to 4,587 cases per day. About two weeks ago, the state was averaging about 2,819 daily cases. That is a jump of more than 63% in two weeks.

Testing levels also continue to increase with 62,074 Tuesday and a 7-day testing average of 72,139.

The statewide 7-day positivity rate is at 6.3%.

The following is a list of restrictions, as outlined by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Schools and polling places are exempt from these restrictions.

Bars

No indoor service

All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.

All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

No dancing or standing indoors

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

No indoor dining or bar service

All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.

Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings