With positivity rate falling, Metro East could see some COVID-19 restrictions lifted

ALTON, Ill — The Metro East could be on the cusp of seeing some coronavirus restrictions being eased.

Currently Region 4, which includes several Metro East counties, is in Tier 3. The current designation by Illinois means no indoor dining, certain business such as casinos and movie theaters can't open and small social gatherings are discouraged.

However, recent coronavirus data shows a falling 7-day positivity rate. On Wednesday, the Metro East had a 7-day positivity rate of 8.1%. That's the lowest it's been since October.

For the Metro East to move into Tier 2, it needs to meet three health metrics provided by the state:

Three consecutive days of the 7-day positivity rate below 12%

Three consecutive days of at least 20% of ICU beds in the region available

Sustained decline in hospital COVID-19 patients

Currently, The Metro East meets two of the three metrics.

Some of the activities allowed under Tier 2 include:

Casinos and Cultural institutions can reopen

Household gatherings limited to 10 people

Indoor fitness classes with fewer than 10 people

Indoor dining remains closed and won't reopen until the region qualifies for Tier 1.