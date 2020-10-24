x
Metro East will soon have COVID-19 restrictions again

The positivity rate is over 8% in Region 4, which includes the Metro East area

O'FALLON, Ill — COVID-19 restrictions will likely return to the Metro East this week.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the Metro East’s 7-day rolling average positivity rate is above 8% for the second day in a row.

Officials in St. Clair County predict the area will reach the third day on Sunday, which will cause restrictions to go into place on Wednesday.

The restrictions include:

  • No indoor dining at bars and restaurants – and they must close at 11 p.m. and cannot reopen earlier than 6 a.m.
  • Tables must be 6-feet apart and no congregating
  • Group gatherings are limited to 25 people or 25% of the room’s capacity
  • Sports guidelines that went into effect Aug. 15 remain in place

